Fotogalería

Las imágenes de la Carrera Popular GoFit

  • La capital ha congregado a centenares de atletas en una nueva prueba del circuito cordobés

Atletismo

Las imágenes de la Carrera Popular GoFit

J. M. Ayala / Cristian López

La capital se ha convertido este domingo en epicentro del atletismo provincial, con una nueva prueba del Circuito Cordobés de Carreras Populares 2024, que ha celebrado en este caso la duodécima edición de la Carrera Popular GoFit, denominada igualmente Memorial Carlos Gallardo. Disfruta de las mejores imágenes de los corredores en escena.

