El color vuelve a la imagen de quien fue el último español superviviente de Mauthausen

🔻Juan Romero Romero



Born in Torrecampo (Córdoba, Spain) on April 21, 1919. Exiled to France and detained by the Nazis, he was interned at El Stalag III-A. Deported to Mauthausen, he managed to survive.



He was the last Spanish survivor until his death on October 3, 2020. pic.twitter.com/TixsMXQaUJ